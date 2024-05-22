2024 hajj: NAHCON airlifts 10,675 pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has ferried 10,675 Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. A statement by…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has ferried 10,675 Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

A statement by NAHCON’s Assistant Director for Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, stated that it was able to transport the pilgrims through FlyNas with 4,665 pilgrims followed by Max Air with 4,479 and Air Peace with 1,531 pilgrims.

She added that so far, no flight cancellation has been recorded except for a flight delay that resulted in a time shift that affected the Kwara inaugural flight; moving it from yesterday 20th May, 2024 to early hours of Tuesday 21st May.

“Delightedly, Nasarawa State is the first to conclude airlift of its pilgrims totaling 1,794 for the 2024 Hajj season. Oyo and Armed forces are expected to conclude conveyance of their pilgrims tonight with one leg each remaining.”

“As we approach the second week of inbound flights into Saudi Arabia, states that are about to commence airlifting of their pilgrims include Kaduna, Yobe, Kano, Adamawa, Borno, and Sokoto states. Plateau State pilgrims are slated to depart today as well.”

It advised pilgrims to be calm and take note that commission has a policy of First-in-First-Out (FIFO) policy on return from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, adding that the initial challenge in the issuance of Basic Travel allowance to pilgrims has been resolved.

“Each pilgrim is now entitled to 500 Dollars cash as BTA as approved by NAHCON in place of a credit card.”