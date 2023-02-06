Naja’atu Mohammed: Aisha Buhari among Villa cabals

Naja’atu Mohammed‬, a former Director in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has accused Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, of being part…

Naja’atu Mohammed‬, a former Director in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has accused Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, of being part of the cabals in Aso Rock.

Mohammed said this on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, on Monday

She was reacting to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s claim that some government officials in the State House were working against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

Governor El-Rufai, last Wednesday, said some “elements” in the Presidential Villa are working against Tinubu.

He had said, “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the elections because they didn’t get their way.

“They had their candidate and their candidate didn’t win the primaries; they are still trying to get us to lose the elections and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

”I will give two examples; this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.”

The First Lady had shared a video of El-Rufai’s bombshell on social media, a move that set tongues wagging.

But speaking on Arise TV, Mohammed said, “… let me tell you who one of the cabals is today, it’s Aisha Buhari, Aisha Buhari that is talking today is part of the cabal. Yes, we knew the cabal of Abba Kyari, Mamam Duara of late, that she couldn’t even come out to say. When she started talking about the Cabal, she glossed on it. She didn’t have the guts to come out and name names. I named names. For the first time in Nigeria I started to name names.”

“She (Aisha) reinforced what El-Rufai said. El-Rufai said ‘the cabals in the villa’, she confirmed it. She is also part of the cabals. I am trained not to say the details. We are trained to leave names. You have to have the guts to give names.”

This is not the first time that Mohammed would be critical of the president’s wife.

Last year, when a student critic of Aisha Buhari was arrested in Yobe, Mohammed asked Nigerians to rise up against the first lady’saction.