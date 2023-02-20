3 Kano guber candidates defect to ADP, endorse Sha’aban Sharada

Gubernatorial candidates from three political parties in Kano State have dropped their ambitions and joined forces with the Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate, Honourable…

Gubernatorial candidates from three political parties in Kano State have dropped their ambitions and joined forces with the Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate, Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The candidates who shelved their ambitions and endorsed Sharada are Furera Ahmad of the Booth Party (BP), Ashatu Mahmud of the National Reformation Party (NRM), and Ibrahim Muhammad of the All People’s Party (APP).

Also, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdussalam Gwarmai, has withdrawn his ambition and joined Sha’aban in his effort to rescue Kano.

JUST IN: PSC bows to pressure, removes Naja’atu from election duty

2023 Hajj: Katsina gets 4,913 slots, asks intending pilgrims to deposit N2.5m

Receiving the candidates, Sha’aban welcomed the three gubernatorial candidates’ efforts to join forces with him to rescue Kano and promised to hit the ground running once elected into office.

He said he would go about civil service work and reform through reward and punishment, adding that a digital platform would be inaugurated for the empowerment of 50,000 people in Kano.

The ADP Governorship candidate also challenged Ganduje’s administration to explain to the people of Kano what his government did with the bailout funds of President Muhammad Buhari’s administration.

In their separate remarks, the governorship candidates who defected to the party said they decided to forego their ambitions and support Sha’aban because he has programs for women and orphans with his good intentions to save the state.