Naira scarcity: Hoodlums planning to unleash mayhem in Ogun – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has alleged that hoodlums are planning to cause breach of public peace in the state by taking undue advantage…

The Ogun State Police Command has alleged that hoodlums are planning to cause breach of public peace in the state by taking undue advantage of the lingering cash and fuel scarcity in the country.

The command, on Sunday, said it had an intelligence report that those planning the mayhem might attack banks, other public and private infrastructure.

The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Frank Mba, spoke at a confidence-building patrol conducted by the police and other security forces on Saturday and assured residents of the command’s resolve to protect lives and property.

He further said the CP warned that the police would not fold its arms and allow criminals to hide under any guise “to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”