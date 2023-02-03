Naira redesign: El-Rufai, other APC Governors storm Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, held a closed door meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive…

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, held a closed door meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The meeting, which held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was attended by the PGF Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Umar Ganduje, Kano; Dave Umahi, Ebonyi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun and Simon Lalong, Plateau, who doubles as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The meeting held amid allegations by El-Rufai that some people in Aso Rock were working to frustrate the victory of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

Fani-Kayode: I was with pigs when I criticised Tinubu

There are saboteurs in Buhari’s administration – Tinubu group

El-Rufai had said the saboteurs in Aso Rock were those whose candidate lost at the party’s presidential primary and are still bitter amid scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on Wednesday said officially, government was not aware of anyone within the Presidential Villa engaging in such action.

He said the government had been fair to all candidates regardless of party affiliation and that Buhari had consistently demonstrated that he was for free, fair and credible elections.

Tinubu had, during his rally in Ogun State, claimed some fifth columnists in government using the fuel and new naira notes crisis to sabotage the party’s electoral chances.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele subsequently extended the deadline of phasing out the old naira notes few days after Tinubu’s remarks on scarcity fuel and new naira notes.