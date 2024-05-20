✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Naira makes fresh gains against dollar at official market

The Naira on Monday gained N28.34 at the official market, trading at N1,468.99 to the dollar. Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ…

The Naira on Monday gained N28.34 at the official market, trading at N1,468.99 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the gain represented a 1.89 per cent appreciation for the Naira.

The percentage increase is impressive when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, May 17, 2024 when the local currency traded at N1,497.33 to the dollar.

Also, the volume of currency traded appreciated as the total daily turnover increased to 161.41 million dollars on Monday up from 83.50 million dollars recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,550 and N1,400 against the dollar. (NAN)

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories