Naira is our national identity, stop spraying it – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned members of the public not to spray, hawk, mutilate or counterfeit Naira currency.

The apex bank assured members of the public that the organisation will strive to sustain its efforts in ensuring availability of the currency for transactions.

This was disclosed in Lokoja on Thursday by the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin during CBN Fair holding in the state capital city.

He urged members of the public to see Naira as our critical symbol of national identity, stressing that the onus lies on them to respect and keep it clean.

