Naira crisis: Mob sets bank ablaze in Delta

There was serious tension in Delta State as angry residents have took to the street and major roads. Their anger bordered on the hardship they face in the country, To vent, the angry mob set a bank ablaze in Udu express junction, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, moreso, they destroyed some campaign billboards.

According to a resident identified as Martins Alala, the scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes and reject of the old notes as legal tender has put the citizen in a state of dilemma.

He said, “We are citizens protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes and the rejection of the old naira notes. We are trapped in a cash dilemma.

“We are saying here now that ‘No money, No Election’, we are destroying every election billboard here now, we don’t want to see any politician here, all of them are same.

“As am talking to you now Access bank, First Bank ATM marching is on fire, we have set them ablaze and we are also targeting Ecobank at DSC all the banks must feel what they are doing to us. We have money but we can’t see it to use both old and new naira notes none is available.”

Meanwhile, the police have mounted roadblocks around the DSC Town with the intention of stopping angry protesters from setting ablaze any government property.