Naira crisis: Adamu aligns with governors, asks Buhari to respect Supreme Court order

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to respect the Supreme Court order on the Naira redesign and swap policies.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting which lasted for over four hours at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the party’s national chairman said the three top government officials have to respect the apex court so as to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Adamu, who was flanked by governors at the meeting said, lack of respect for the Supreme Court order was affecting the nation’s economy negatively.

The Supreme Court had ordered the CBN not to implement the February 10 deadline for use of old Naira notes, but the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had said there was no need to shift the deadline.

Buhari had however, complied with the court order partially and ordered an extension of the deadline of N200 notes to April, but declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes were no longer legal tender.

This had triggered a nationwide outrage with some governors of the ruling party criticising Buhari over the issue.

While Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had alleged that the Naira redesign policy was aimed at truncating Nigeria’s democracy, his Kaduna counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, asked residents to disregard Buhari’s directive.

Governors Dapo Abidoun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) were among those who declared that old N500 and N1000 notes were still legal tender in their states.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the APC governors emergency meeting on Sunday night, Adamu said, “We note very seriously that the programme (Naira redesign and swap policy) and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

“That we urge the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting.

“That the meeting is urging His Excellency, Mr President to intervene in resolving issues that are causing this great difficulties to the economy.”

Similarly, Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, said, “Once the chairman spoke, the governors and the party are one and the same. And I am very proud about the conduct of our campaign by our presidential candidate.

“Director General of the campaign and indeed, governors and the candidates across the country have been doing a tremendous job of mobilising the Nigerian populace and we are very impressed with the support of the majority of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made an appearance at the party’s secretariat two hours into the meeting, but was not in the hall during the briefing.

He left at the end of the meeting when other governors were also leaving, but declined to speak with newsmen.

The meeting had in attendance governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Yayaya Bello (Kogi), Mohammed Bello (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Biodun Oyebanjo (Ekiti), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and the deputy governors of Imo State, Placid Njoku, and Mohammed Manir Yakubu of Katsina State.