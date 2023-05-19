NAHCON to begin hajj airlift Thursday

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria says the inaugural flight of this year’s hajj has been scheduled for May 25 with pilgrims from Nasarawa State.…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria says the inaugural flight of this year’s hajj has been scheduled for May 25 with pilgrims from Nasarawa State.

Chairman, NAHCON, Zikrullah Hassan, stated this on Thursday during the inauguration of this year’s Hajj Media Team at the Hajj House in Abuja.

Sudan Crisis: Airlines, NAHCON agree on $250 increase for hajj fare

APC NWC sets aside Goje’s expulsion, says ex-gov remains bona fide member

He said an advanced team of hajj officials would depart to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday to prepare for the reception of Nigeria’s pilgrims.

Hassan enjoined the media team to be fair and just in their reportage through responsible information dissemination before, during and after the Hajj exercise.

He said the commission was ready for the hajj exercise and would ensure that all the pilgrims get value for their money.