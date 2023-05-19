APC NWC sets aside Goje’s expulsion, says ex-gov remains bona fide member

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the expulsion of a former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma…

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the expulsion of a former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, and cautioned its state chapters against the indiscriminate suspension and expulsion of members of the party.

Goje was expelled by the Gombe State chapter of the APC over alleged anti-party activities in the recently conducted elections.

But in a statement yesterday in Abuja, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said, “The attention of the National Headquarters of APC has been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of His Excellency, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje, by the Gombe State Executive Committee of our party.

“The party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bona fide member of the Gombe State chapter of our party.”

In another statement by Barrister Morka, the APC said, “We note with deep concern the spate of disciplinary actions emanating from various state chapters, including suspension and expulsion of party members for alleged infractions in the wake of the just concluded national elections.

“The party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant, and cohesive party at all levels. However, this is a highly inauspicious time for these actions, as meritorious as they may be, given the important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government.”

“The party hereby directs that action stay on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the National Working Committee on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters.”

Some bigwigs of the APC have been suspended and others expelled over alleged anti-party activities during the recently conducted elections.