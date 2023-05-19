NAHCON tasked on reducing travel time for pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has been urged to reduce the time Hajj pilgrims spend in airports before embarking on the holy pilgrimage.…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has been urged to reduce the time Hajj pilgrims spend in airports before embarking on the holy pilgrimage.

The Director General and Consultant to the Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Badr Alsolami, who made the appeal during a workshop in Abuja, said pilgrims often got tired before reaching the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to the hours they spend on the journey.

He said, “As the head of the group, operator and organizer, make sure they come well equipped with anything they need to do or show, fix the list for them. They will get exhausted so fast because they have another journey when they arrive, they will queue, go to the bus from Jeddah to Makkah.”

The chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Hassan, said seven languages would be used to communicate to Nigerian pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

He identified the languages as English, Pidgin English, Hausa, Yoruba, Fulfulde, Igbo and Arabic.