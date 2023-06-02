NAFDAC arraigns suspects for distribution of fake drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arraigned two persons before a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, over…

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arraigned two persons before a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, over sale and distribution of fake and substandard drugs.

The suspects: Emmanuel Ejidike, 49, of Tommaj Investment Limited, Bridge Head, Onitsha and Anayo Okoye, 42, of number 26A Vital Line Bridge Head, Onitsha, were arraigned on five-count charge.

The suspects were charged for the sale, distribution, possession and display of unregistered drugs.

After reading the charges before the accused, they pleaded not guilty.

Thus, defence counsel, Ndubisi Okechukwu, applied for their bail application, which the prosecuting counsel Barr. Jumbo Washington, objected to and demanded their remand in the correctional centre.

After listening to the lawyers, the presiding judge, Justice F.O Riman granted the defendants bail in sum of N5 million each with a surety each.

He said the surety must swear an affidavit of means and show evidence of three years tax clearance.

The case was adjourned till July 5 for the hearing of Ejidike’s matter, while that of Okoye was adjourned till July 11.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...