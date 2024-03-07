Many killed as Air Force hit terrorists’ enclaves in Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has conducted air strikes on the enclaves of two terrorists in separate…

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has conducted air strikes on the enclaves of two terrorists in separate attacks in Katsina and Zamfara.

The first strike on Tuesday targeted terrorist leader, Maudi Maudi, south of Tsaskiya in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, it was not clear if Maudi Maudi was killed but several of his gang members were eliminated.

Gabkwet said in a statement on Thursday that a post-strike battle damage assessment revealed the targeted location engulfed in flames, with a few survivors observed fleeing to safety.

“Though several terrorists were eliminated, it remains unconfirmed if Maudi Maudi was among those neutralised,” he added.

Gabkwet also said a similar strike was carried out on Wednesday against terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Na-Shama, of Ussu village, Nasarawar Mailayi District in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said reliable human intelligence confirmed the neutralisation of several of Na-Shama’s associates and the total obliteration of his camp and logistics.

According to him, it is also not confirmed yet if Na-Shama is among the victims.

He said the precision air strikes have been helping to protect civilian lives and destroying terrorists’ bases and logistics.

“This proactive approach aligns with the mission objectives of Operation Hadarin Daji, which majorly focuses on securing the Northwestern region of Nigeria from the menace of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry,” Gabkwet said. (NAN)