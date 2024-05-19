NAF @60: NAFOWA donates items to orphanage

As part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 60th anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Katsina chapter,…

As part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 60th anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Katsina chapter, Saturday donated food and non-food items to an orphanage in Katsina.

The association donated these during a visit to the orphanage in the company of the Airmen Wives Association (AWA), members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and civilian staff of the 213 Forward Operating Base, Katsina.

Items donated include bags of rice, cooking oil, milk, cartons of noodles, diapers and detergent, amongst others.

Addressing journalists at the orphanage, the coordinator, Hajiya Hafsat Muhamad Jibia, represented by the secretary of the association, Mrs Mercy Aragbaye, said the essence of the visit was to show love, care and support to the vulnerable children.