✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Katsina

NAF @60: NAFOWA donates items to orphanage

As part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 60th anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Katsina chapter,…

As part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 60th anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Katsina chapter, Saturday donated food and non-food items to an orphanage in Katsina.

The association donated these during a visit to the orphanage in the company of the Airmen Wives Association (AWA), members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and civilian staff of the 213 Forward Operating Base, Katsina.

Items donated include bags of rice, cooking oil, milk, cartons of noodles, diapers and detergent, amongst others.

Addressing journalists at the orphanage, the coordinator, Hajiya Hafsat Muhamad Jibia, represented by the secretary of the association, Mrs Mercy Aragbaye, said the essence of the visit was to show love, care and support to the vulnerable children.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories