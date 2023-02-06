Nacho blunder gifts Mallorca upset win over Real Madrid

Champions Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday thanks to a bizarre own goal by defender Nacho early in…

Champions Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday thanks to a bizarre own goal by defender Nacho early in the first half.

Nacho left his teammates stunned as he tried to clear a cross in the 13th minute and headed the ball high over his own goalkeeper and into the net.

Real dominated the match but missed several chances including a golden opportunity to equalise in the 59th minute when Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved a poor penalty from Marco Asensio.

“I put my head in the way and bad luck that ball goes straight through the top left angle… This is football,” Nacho told Movistar Plus.

“But we also missed a penalty, had some clear chances that we have not managed to score.”

Real, bidding to retain the title, are under pressure from their arch-rivals Barca who are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions and on a four-game winning streak in LaLiga and could extend their lead atop to eight points.

Real are second in the standings on 45 points, five behind leaders Barca who have a game in hand and host struggling Sevilla later on Sunday. Mallorca stayed 10th after earning their fourth consecutive home win, all of those won by 1-0.