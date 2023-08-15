N2m ‘enjoyment allowance’ Captured in 2023 Budget, says NASS

The National Assembly management says the N2 million “enjoyment allowance” paid to Senators ahead of their recess was captured in the 2023 budget. Senate President…

The National Assembly management says the N2 million “enjoyment allowance” paid to Senators ahead of their recess was captured in the 2023 budget.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had mistakenly revealed that a “token” was sent to the senators’ accounts.

Realising that the was on live TV, Akpabio withdrew the statement, but it was too late as the video sparked a storm on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Assembly management stated that the money was part of the senators’ running cost.

“The attention of the Management of the National Assembly has been drawn to the persistent mischaracterization and misunderstanding of the payment of a N2,000,000.00 (Two million naira) allowance to each senator.

“It should be noted that the Two million Naira is part of the running cost of the office of each senator as provided for in the 2023 budget.

“The allocation for running costs is not a new development; it has been a standard practice. These funds are utilized to facilitate various activities that directly contribute to effective representation, legislative activities and other initiatives aimed at serving the interests of the people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and for emphasis, the said allowances were budgeted for in the 2023 Appropriation Act as part of the running cost of the office of each Senator of the 10th Assembly. The allowances are therefore an entitlement and not a privilege or largesse distributed to the Senators.

“The National Assembly remains committed to transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of the Nigerian people as we work together to uphold the principles of democracy and good governance,” the management said in a statement signed on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly by the Secretary, Research & Information, Dr. Ali B. Umoru.

