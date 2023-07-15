‘N1bn fraud’: Court orders release of Ganduje’s ex-commissioner

Justice S. A Amobeda of a Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the release of Ganduje’s former commissioner of works, Engr Idris Wada Saleh,…

Justice S. A Amobeda of a Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the release of Ganduje’s former commissioner of works, Engr Idris Wada Saleh, accused of N1bn fraud.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano recently ordered the remand of the accused under the custody of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission(PCACC).

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on false information and return and cheating.

The agency said sometime in 2023, the defendant released N1 billion to Arafat construction company, No stone construction company and Multi resources for the rehabilitation of 30 roads in the metropolis, but none was carried out.

The judge restrained the Respondents, their agents, servants, privies and/or anyone acting on their behalf from further arresting, detaining or intimidating the Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

He also directed the two respondents to stay any further proceedings in respect of the case pending the hearing and determination of the originating Motion.

“For such further orders’ as this Honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this suit. Having read through the affidavit in support of the Application duly sworn to by Ibrahim Idris Abdulaziz, male, adult, Muslim, Nigerian Citizen of No.16 Zaria Road, Kano State. Attached to the Application are three Annexures marked as Exhibits A1, B2 and C3 and a Written Address of Counsel.”

