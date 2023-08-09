N/Assembly will be fair to all, Barau assures promoters of new states from Kano

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari states from Kano State that the…

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari states from Kano State that the National Assembly would be just to all during the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Senator Barau gave the assurance when members of the movement led by Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the 10th Assembly would give all groups advocating states creation equal opportunities to present their cases.

He commended the movement for Tiga and Gari states for sustaining the tempo over the years.

Earlier, Senator Doguwa had stressed the need for the creation of two states from Kano State. He said in the last 40 years, they have been advocating the splitting of Kano State given its size and population to fast-track its development.

“We want two more states to be created out of the present Kano State. This will bring about much-needed development. In the last 40 years, we have been advocating the creation of two more states from Kano. We are not pushing for it to fight anybody but to attract development,’’ he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...