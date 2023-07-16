Gov Sule, INEC object to tribunal’s admissibility of documents tendered by petitioners

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have objected to the admissibility of…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have objected to the admissibility of all documents tendered at the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lafia.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has admitted 13 documents tendered by the counsel to PDP and the governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), during the tribunal’s sitting in Lafia, the state capital.

But in their separate submissions, counsel to INEC, Dr Hassan Liman, APC’s Rotimi Adebayo (SAN) and counsel to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Ibrahim Ogah, all objected to the tendering and admissibility of all the documents tendered by the petitioners.

The counsels to the respondents, therefore, said they would advance their reasons for the objection in their final written addresses.

However, when the Head of INEC ICT, Nasarawa State Office, Godwin Udoh, appeared on the orders of the tribunal to produce BVAS, he explained that the commission could not produce the machine because all the BVAS have been deactivated as detailed by the headquarters of the electoral body.

Consequently, Okutepa asked the tribunal to grant INEC some days to enable the commission to produce the BVAS in a subsequent sitting.

Ruling on the application, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, granted the prayer and adjourned the sitting till Saturday, July 15, 2023.

