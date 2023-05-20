N-Alert app will improve fight against criminality – FG

The federal government has said a security application, N-Alert, which was developed by the Ministry of Interior, will change the way security is handled in…

The federal government has said a security application, N-Alert, which was developed by the Ministry of Interior, will change the way security is handled in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore, said in Abuja that the ‘N-Alert’ is designed to allow citizens to report any incident of emergencies, crimes, and other vices such as electoral fraud in real-time directly to the government for prompt intervention and to ensure safety in the society.

“This app is easy to use and provides a quick and efficient way to report crimes to the authorities.

“With just a few clicks, users can report crimes, provide details about the incident, and even attach pictures and videos as evidence.

“The need for citizens to report these incidents cannot be overemphasized, as it is essential to maintain law and order in society.

“The need for an app like N-Alert has become even more critical in recent times, with the rise in crime rates.

“Crimes such as kidnapping, arm robbery, assault, vandalism, and sexual and gender-based violence have become rampant, and citizens need to take proactive measures to stay safe,” he said.