My wife, D’banj, mother-in-law, made life a living hell — OAP Dotun

Popular Lagos On-Air Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode famously known as Do2dtun is currently in a custody battle with his wife, Taiwo over having access to his children. The radio man has accused his estranged wife of denying him access to the daughters they share.

The couple got married in 2013 and have two children together. However, Taiwo is a sister to Nigerian music star, D’banj. As the divorce is getting messier, the OAP has claimed that D’banj, his mother and wife has made his life a living hell via his verified Instagram stories.

It has been reported that Taiwo had in November 2021, filed for divorce over alleged forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse. Dotun has however denied the allegations.

On Saturday, Dotun who is also a famous hypeman and MC in Lagos via a post on his social media alleged, “Dapo, your mother and Taiwo made my life a living hell. I jump on stage, sweat so hard to make a living; built a legacy for myself and my family cos you said “I was a gold-digger” but you see how I made my own little gold without you. No one knew we were even related but you just couldn’t let me breathe. You now took my source of happiness? Listen I will be your nightmare. You messed with the wrong person. Kids are not objects. They are priceless.” (sic)

Taking to the caption section the entertainer in a lengthy post said in part, “I know how much I was there for you @iambangalee when you lost your son. You know the pain of losing a child but you are now the instrument of discord and wickedness in mine. You could not even make it down to your son’s burial but Taiwo and I were there throughout. We prayed for hours hoping he comes back to life. I cried like a baby for yours but now you have forgotten so soon.” (sic)

“You see why your career never took a lift and why you can’t ever make a “HIT” song it’s cos you only see yourself and never see what others see. You are so selfish so much that your immunity lies in your ignorance. You swoon everyone with clothes and jewellery and come with a facade that’s fake and empty.”

