My wife, babies not stranded in Kano hospital – Father of Kano triplets

Father of the newborn triplets said to have been stranded in a Kano hospital has refuted the claims, saying that his wife was adequately taken…

Father of the newborn triplets said to have been stranded in a Kano hospital has refuted the claims, saying that his wife was adequately taken care of and delivered through Cesarean Section (CS) at Murtala Muhammad General Hospital.

Speaking to Daily Trust in a telephone interview, the father, Malam Usman Magaji said the only challenge they faced was that they had to buy medication by themselves, which cost them over N70, 000 and they have exhausted their resources.

According to him, his wife has undergone a successful surgery free of charge in the hospital but he has no money to pay for the babies and their mother’s medication, which rendered them helpless.

Recalls that some reports from the media said the woman and her newborn triplets were stranded in the hospital as they could not afford medical expenses. This is happening at a moment when the governor of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf had declared free medical services to children and women who gave birth in hospitals.

The father of the newborn triplets said all his savings had been engulfed by the mother and the triplets before and after the delivery and as such he needed public assistance.

Although they were discharged from the hospital last Monday, Malam Magaji said he is battling with medication at a time when he has no food to feed the family.

Magaji, who is a labourer and a resident of Kuyan ta Inna in Kumbotso Local Government Area, said he had six children before the birth of the triplets.

Meanwhile, the Kano State government has issued a statement, disclosing that the woman has been treated and well received by the hospital management, adding that the money they spent may be on other living expenses and commodities that are not part of free maternity.

In a related development, the Kano State government has ordered an investigation into the alleged shortage of drugs during delivery of the triplets and also invited the father. While hosting the father at Kano Government House, the Chief of Staff to Kano State governor, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi stated that despite the ministry’s response to the situation, the governor has ordered for an investigation into the matter.

The chief of staff also revealed that the Kano State governor had gifted the family N100,000 cash, a bag of rice and a carton of pasta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...