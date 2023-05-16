My husband will be remembered for prioritising youth development – Aisha Buhari

Nigerian First lady, Aisha Buhari has said that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered as President who placed premium on youth development. Speaking…

Nigerian First lady, Aisha Buhari has said that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered as President who placed premium on youth development.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday when she flagged off the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), she said the president was particularly passionate about the scheme, adding that his support for the scheme was driven by his belief for one Nigeria.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered as one, which places premium on youth development.

“Mr President is particularly passionate about the NYSC. His support for the Scheme is driven by his belief in one Nigeria, and, sincere appreciation of the contributions of these young men and women. To this effect, the First Family always treat corps members serving in Daura, Katsina State, to presidential reception during Sallah festivities,” he said.

She called on the management of the Scheme as well as the corps members not to relent on their efforts in promoting the unity of the country by providing quality service delivery to the nation irrespective of state or place of service.

Buhari noted that the introduction of the (HIRD) programme had been successful, hence her office appreciated the project by donating “a well-equipped mobile clinic to the Scheme to enhance the success of the corps medical team.”

She said the scheme had made enormous impact, especially among rural dwellers, which has continued to attract commendation from within and outside the country.

On his part, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed said the HIRD programme was born out of the need to solve health challenges affecting poor people in the rural areas across the country.

He said the programme which was initiated in 2014 was a platform through which corps medical personnel comprising doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and dentists, amongst others, provide free and quality health care for the people, especially the rural poor.

Ahmed reported that so far, over three million Nigerians had benefited from the initiative.