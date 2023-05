Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced his wedding date to another wife, Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda. The palace has sent out invitation cards…

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced his wedding date to another wife, Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

The palace has sent out invitation cards revealing that the wedding service and celebration will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Prior to the main event, the Queen will arrive ceremonially at Ile-Ife’s old Ife Oodua Palace on Thursday, May 18.

See pictures of the royal couple below: