My govt ready to eliminate all of Nigeria’s security challenges — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his government being a responsible government is conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his government being a responsible government is conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of Nigerians on the issue.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of Nigerian Army on Thursday in Ibadan.

He assured Nigerians of his government’s resolve to address all threats and take care of national security challenges confronting the country within the shortest possible time.

The president said his administration would continue to do all it could and as permitted by the Constitution to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens and the nation’s unity.

Zonal APC chairmen task Tinubu on ministerial slot for FCT

Protesters besiege Abuja EU office, demand withdrawal of election report

“I assure the Nigerian Army and the entire Armed Forces of my commitment to their welfare, and I will address the issue of equipment, insufficient funding and other factors constraining their efficient operation,” he said.

Tinubu added that his administration has put in place a mechanism that would comprehensively address all the challenges facing the Armed Forces for them to effectively carry out their operations.

While calling on all Nigerians to unite and shun all acts capable of dividing the nation, the President commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had said the Nigerian Army was living up to its constitutional role. (NAN).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...