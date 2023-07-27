Oshoala becomes first African player to score in 3 Women’s World Cups

The striker came from the bench to score Nigeria's third goal as the Super Falcons shocked the world to record a stunning 3-2 win over…

Barcelona Feminine forward, Asisat Oshoala, has become the first African to score in three FIFA World Cup finals.

The red-hot striker came from the bench to score Nigeria’s third goal as the Super Falcons shocked the world to record a stunning 3-2 win over Australia at the ongoing Women’s World Cup on Thursday to leave the co-hosts in danger of an early exit.

Coach Randy Waldrum had left the Barcelona Feminine ace on the bench and started returnee Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde, with Ifeoma Onumonu and Uchenna Kanu also starting.

However, Oshoala made an immediate impact immediately after she was introduced in the second half.

Oshoala profited from a mishap in the opponents’ box after Alanna Kennedy headed past her onrushing goalkeeper and left an empty net for Oshoala to make hay with a volley.

The goal, coming only a few minutes after she replaced Onumonu, made Oshoala the first African to score in three FIFA World Cup finals, having also netted at the finals in Canada in 2015 and in France in 2019.

The Super Falcons’ feat meant that Africa had at last won a match at the ongoing competition, and that the nine-time African champions have put a firm foot on the way to the knock-out stage.

This will be achieved simply by doing the minimum against the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

