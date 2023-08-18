My father And I Relate As Colleagues On Set, says Nollywood actor, Adebayo

Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, says he and his father, Adebayo Salami, professionally known as Oga Bello, do not bring a father-son relationship to…

Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, says he and his father, Adebayo Salami, professionally known as Oga Bello, do not bring a father-son relationship to film locations.

Adebayo, whose latest movie Jagun Jagun, is making waves and receiving encomiums in the entertainment industry, said it is a senior and junior colleague relationship when he is with his dad on set.

He revealed this during a Twitter Space organised by Daily Trust on Friday, while answering a question about the role of his father, giving him advice as one of the royal figures in Jagun Jagun.

“You see, the relationship between my dad and I is not a father-son relationship anytime we’re on set. It is rather a senior-colleague-junior-colleague relationship. I respect him a lot and take advice from him, but we see ourselves as colleagues when we’re working,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo also said he was driven by the idea of selling the Yoruba culture to the world, hence, the idea of producing the film with the use of the Yoruba language.

Jagun Jagun, which hit the subscription video-on-demand platform, Netflix on Thursday, is an epic Yoruba film tale of a warlord, Ogundiji who feels threatened by the potential of a young warrior, Gbotija whose main aim is to avenge the death of his father.

The film directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo has garnered a whopping 2.1 million hours of viewing time on Netflix since it hit the screens less than one week after its release.

It should be noted that within just 48 hours of its release, Jagun Jagun managed to secure a spot in the top 10 in more than 17 countries.

