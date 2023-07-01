My family funded your campaign in 2019, Adebutu tells Abiodun

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has described Governor Dapo Abiodun...

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has described Governor Dapo Abiodun as an “ingrate”, saying his family has been financing the Governor’s political activities since 2019.

Adebutu in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, advised the governor “to come to terms with the reality that the people of Ogun state are frustrated by his misrule.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement by the Deputy Spokesman, Olusola Blessed, had alleged that the Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, collected N2 billion from Sir Kessington Adebutu in order to work against the ruling party during the last election.

“That was quite unlike Gbenga Daniel who, for filthy lucre, criminally connived with the PDP after allegedly collecting N2 billion from Chief Kessington Adebutu and worked against the APC and its candidates in the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“There is overwhelming evidence to substantiate the claim that Daniel specifically directed his followers to work for the PDP and all its candidates for all political offices in the 2023 general election in Ogun State,” the party alleged.

But Adebutu dismissed the allegation as ridiculous, rather, he asserted that the family has been supporting Governor Abiodun’s political activities since 2019 with funds.

“Instead of acknowledging the fact that his rejection for 2nd term by the electorate was borne out of his very poor and abysmal performance, the ingrate of a Governor is absurdly looking everywhere and for someone to blame for his failure to an extent of impertinently denigrating a former Governor- H.E. The Senator, Otunba Gbenga Daniel who actively ensured his first term victory.

“For the avoidance of doubt the Adebutu family did not give any funds to the said former Governor who we believe is a very rich man in his own right.

“It is a fact not fiction that before he ventured into politics, he was reputed to be one of the richest in his generation. To think a dime was given to such dignified personality, could only exist in the warped imagination of the perpetrators of the ugly rumour.

“How callous and ungrateful can someone be to his benefactors. The same OGD for the sake of Remo-Land favoured him over me in 2019, by rallying his entire political forces behind him when it was obvious Kunle Akinlade – the APM Governorship Candidate was going to defeat him.

“Ditto my Dad- Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu CFR- Odole Oodua of the Source who willingly gave hundreds of millions naira in 2019 to both our political structures, because he regards both of us as his sons from the same Iperu Town.

“Furthermore, Odole continued to support his Government with huge donation during COVID-19 pandemic and several other projects in the State. I am sure Mr Governor will not deny this How has he acknowledged or appreciated these gestures?”

He advised Abiodun to stop the needless desperation to remain in office at all cost

“Ogun State people are very sophisticated and can read between the lines. They have been able to discern the desperation to remain in office at all cost,ostensibly to cover up maladministration and financial recklessness in the last four years in the Governance of our dear State,” he said.

The PDP chieftain said Abiodun is looking for someone to blame for his abysmal performance.

He thanked the people of the state for voting massively for his candidacy and rejecting the anti-people government of the incumbent governor.

