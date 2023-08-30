Muslim women want actions on collapsing family structures

The Women in Da’awah (WID) has urged the nation’s traditional and religious leaders to act on the collapsing family structures in the country. They made…

The Women in Da’awah (WID) has urged the nation’s traditional and religious leaders to act on the collapsing family structures in the country.

They made the call in a communique at the end of the 16th annual conference of the organisation and WID’s 20th year anniversary, held in Gombe State, jointly signed by National Vice President, Hajiya Ramatu Musa Sani and National Secretary, Hajiya Zainab Umar.

The conference attended by 400 delegates from 17 Northern states and FCT was themed “…and it is He who has made you successors upon the earth and has raised some of you above others in degrees (of ranks), that He may try you through what He has given you…” (6:165).

“The family structure is currently under threat as a result of lack of cooperation and commitment by couples, devoting valuable time to social media and worldly pursuits.

“The Western ideologies, which promote LGBTQ, single parenthood, equal rights for men and women among others, are geared towards destroying the family structure and destroying social equilibrium.

“In order to raise children that will carry forth the torch of Islam, parents must successfully discharge their responsibilities and the trust bestowed upon them by Allah,” they said.

The wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima was represented by the First Lady of Borno State, Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III was represented by the Mai Kaltungo, while Emir of Gombe Alhaji Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, was represented by Sarkin Malaman Gombe among others.

The WID noted that acquiring knowledge of ICT has become pertinent, if one is to remain relevant in an ever-changing world, but that, Muslims must be conscious not to become overwhelmed by its negative tendencies.

While noting that leadership and social justice is a trust, which Allah bestows on some people to guide others to take the path of righteousness and provide them succour, the women said that it is incumbent on leaders to realise that leadership is a burden and they should strive to discharge their responsibilities.

They said, “Leaders are implored to be firm while showing kindness, empathy and consideration to their followers and pay sufficient attention to the weak and less privileged.”

They also urged fathers against leaving the upbringing of their children to their wives alone but should work together with the women to ensure the positive upbringing of their children.

