Police Swoop on Ogun cultists, arrest 116 suspects

Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested 116 suspected cultists in Ifo LGA of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects, including 70 male and 46 female, were arrested over the weekend.

The police commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen at the Eleweran police headquarters, Abeokuta, on Monday.

Alamutu said “On 26/08/23 at about 01: 05hrs, based on intelligence received on the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Neo Black Movement, a.k.a Aye Confraternity, Ifo Forum, the Commissioner of Police directed the Tactical Unit and men from Ota Area Command to the scene.

“Surveillance was mounted and over 300 cult members were sighted. These included female invitees gathered for the celebration to mark Aye Day in Ogun State.

“On sighting the team of policemen, who had already cordoned off the scene, they fled in different directions and 116 suspects were arrested, including 70 male and 46 female.”

He said police recovered several items from the suspects.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene during the operation include four axes, representing the symbol of their confraternity, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and cultist anniversary banner among other recoveries,” he said.

Alamutu warned that cultists and other criminal elements should stay clear of the state.

He said the police command under him “will not tolerate any criminality in whatever guise, adding that all formations in the state have the mandate to comb all dark spots to rid the state of criminals.”

