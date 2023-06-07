Muslim-Muslim ticket is fraud, says Northern forum spokesman

The National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed , has said that Muslim-Muslim ticket...

The National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has said that Muslim-Muslim ticket is a fraud.

Baba Ahmed stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, while commenting on APC’s zoning of Senate Presidency.

He said the legislators should be allowed to decide whom they want to lead them.

According to him, the North Western region should be allowed to produce the next senate president, saying their votes brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power.

Commenting on the Muslim Muslim ticket in Kaduna State, he said, “What did he (El-Rufai) do for the Muslims? He demolished their houses. Ninety five percent of the houses and building he demolished belong to Muslims. So for what value has Muslim-Muslim. It’s fraud.

“Politicians have poisoned faith. They took it made it a political capital. And they are fooling everybody. The earlier we open our eyes, the better. They are destroying the political process by bring faith into it. They are deceiving people into thinking that they represent a class, which is not true.”

