Muslim-Muslim ticket is fraud, says Northern forum spokesman

The National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has said that Muslim-Muslim ticket is a fraud.
Baba Ahmed stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, while commenting on APC’s zoning of Senate Presidency.
He said the legislators should be allowed to decide whom they want to lead them.
According to him, the North Western region should be allowed to produce the next senate president, saying their votes brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power.
- NIGERIA DAILY: Why There Is A Fall In Price Of Cooking Gas In Nigeria
- TETFund approves N130m to strengthen skills acquisition for polytechnic
Commenting on the Muslim Muslim ticket in Kaduna State, he said, “What did he (El-Rufai) do for the Muslims? He demolished their houses. Ninety five percent of the houses and building he demolished belong to Muslims. So for what value has Muslim-Muslim. It’s fraud.
“Politicians have poisoned faith. They took it made it a political capital. And they are fooling everybody. The earlier we open our eyes, the better. They are destroying the political process by bring faith into it. They are deceiving people into thinking that they represent a class, which is not true.”
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.