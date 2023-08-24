Musiala injured in Bayern training

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has torn a thigh muscle in training and “needs to take a break for the time being”, the club announced…

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has torn a thigh muscle in training and “needs to take a break for the time being”, the club announced yesterday.

Bayern staff diagnosed Musiala with a torn “muscle fibre in his left thigh” after he finished training yesterday.

German media report Musiala could miss several weeks, including Bayern’s next games against Augsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as Germany’s September friendlies against Japan and France.

Just 20-years-old, Musiala has established himself as a member of the starting line-up with Bayern and Germany in recent seasons.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...