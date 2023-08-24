Varsities must adopt tree planting to complement conservation efforts – FRIN DG

The Director General, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Zacharia Buba Yaduma on Wednesday called on “Universities across the country to adopt tree planting policy”.…

The Director General, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Zacharia Buba Yaduma on Wednesday called on “Universities across the country to adopt tree planting policy”.

Yaduma said such a move is very critical and necessary to “Complement national and global conservation efforts”.

The DG disclosed this at the green campus and foundation laying ceremony of Al-Hikmah University, Igbaja campus, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to him, the initiative is the right step in the right direction considering the trend of environmental issues plaguing Nigeria and human society at large.

“We are presently facing environmental challenges like pollution, climate change, global warming, biodiversity loss, flood, erosion and a host of other degradation and ecological problems threatening our existence.

“Hence, there is a need to change developmental strategies towards sustainability, which is why the universities approach is critical”, he noted.

He said awareness creation among the present generation will enhance understanding of complex environmental issues.

He added that the flag-off of the green campus initiative shows the passion of the university towards having a safe environment.

Speaking during the occasion, the VC, Al-Hikmah University, Prof Noah Yusuf, said the institution has always taken the lead on initiatives that promote academic excellence and environmental friendliness.

He called on universities to implement the green campus initiative and make tree planting a regular exercise.

