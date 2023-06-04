Musa Babayo and the case of APC victory

It’s with great conviction that I’m hoping to see the inclusion of the APC government with this unassuming party and a very active humanitarian and…

It’s with great conviction that I’m hoping to see the inclusion of the APC government with this unassuming party and a very active humanitarian and enthusiastic politician who can deliver renewed hope to the party that is, however, in desperate need of oxygen. His records both in public service and party activities are worthy of notice.

His humanitarian activities across Bauchi State have impacted the people significantly, little wonder there’s a craving for his inclusion in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Talban Katagun’s remarkable performance at the Board of TETFund has been nothing short of exemplary. It is an undeniable fact that his contribution to national development have greatly impacted the growth and development of the nation’s educational sector. Of course, His selfless dedication and excellent contributions to the success of APC at the national level are undoubtedly unparalleled.

Babayo’s tireless effort in uniting the party in Bauchi State is a testament to his ability to carry everyone along; his antecedents are no doubt unprecedented; he believes nothing short of excellent results; and his sense of purpose and determination are so endearing to all. I agree with the quote, ” All of us who are concerned for peace and triumph of reason and justice must be keenly aware of how small an influence reason and honest good will exert upon events in the political field”.

Albert Einstein

Talba’s unwavering patriotism is unquestionable, and he yet possesses a deep understanding of the socioeconomic nature of the state and the country.

This renewed hope is certainly rooted in the understanding that success thrives when individuals who have immensely contributed to the success of the party are empowered to unleash their true potential. Talba’s antecedent, his courage, and his unwavering spirit have become a beacon of inspiration to the younger generation, and the APC in Bauchi would be more united from all walks of life when this gentleman is highly rewarded.

As the President is set to make appointments to MDAs, while Nigerians eagerly await, they envision a future where opportunities abound and dreams are transformed into tangible realities. There is a collective surge of hope and optimism when the likes of Babayo are appointed to strategic positions.

It’s in the public domain, and the contribution to the overall success of APC in the entire northeast can’t go unnoticed without the mention of Dr Musa Babayo. He exhibited rare courage and grassroots mobilization. No doubt, if competency and dedication to the sustainability of our nascent democracy, our own Talba deserves to be encouraged to continue contributing his quota to the development of Nigeria.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani writes from Azare, Bauchi State.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...