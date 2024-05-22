Murray comeback ends in Geneva defeat

The dream of one more match between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic evaporated on Tuesday as Murray tumbled out of the Geneva Open on his…

The dream of one more match between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic evaporated on Tuesday as Murray tumbled out of the Geneva Open on his comeback from an ankle injury.

Wild card Murray was 7-5, 4-1 down to Yannick Hanfmann when a thunderstorm lashed the Parc des Eaux-Vives grounds on Monday.

They resumed on Tuesday, with the German world number 85 taking little more than 10 minutes to win the second set 6-2.

Ever since Friday’s draw, tennis fans had been relishing what could perhaps have been the last match between members of the Big Four who have dominated men’s tennis this century: Djokovic, Murray, Rafael Nadal and the now-retired Roger Federer.