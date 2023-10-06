MURIC cautions Wike over planned security deal with Israel

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesome Wike, against a deal to partner with Israeli…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesome Wike, against a deal to partner with Israeli security experts for the improvement of security in Abuja.

Executive Director of the organization, Prof Ishaq Akintola, said on Thursday in a statement that Wike’s comment was worrisome.

He argued that the state of Israel should not be trusted with Nigeria’s security because Israel itself is a security threat to many countries in the world.

“Israel commits wanton human rights violations. It has no respect for people of other faiths. Nor does it believe in the comity of nations. We like to warn that such collaboration with the state of Israel will exacerbate Nigeria’s security problem by escalating it from a local crisis to an international fracas engineered by MOSSAD (Israel’s secret spies) with the likelihood of Nigeria becoming the center of rivalry for global espionage outfits like the American CIA and the Russian SVR and FSB,” Akintola said.

He recalled that Wike when he was Rivers State governor exhibited far right Christianity and declared Rivers a Christian state.

“We believe that Wike is now courting the Israelis because, like most Nigerian Christians, he holds the wrong notion that Israel is a Christian state whereas the reverse is the case. Several instances confirm that the only religion Israel recognizes and respects is Judaism,” Akintola said.

He noted that recently, some Jews in Israel spit on Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem, while a TikTok video clip that appeared a few weeks ago showed Jews calling Christians idol worshippers, apart from other forms of attacks against Christians.

