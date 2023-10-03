Give out 2.5% of your earnings as charity annually, Muslims urged

Muslims have been urged to give out 2.5 per cent of their annual earnings as charity to alleviate poverty and grow the economy. Speaking at…

Speaking at the 8th Merit Award ceremony of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Kaduna branch, Ustaz Muhammad Al-Badawiy who is a lecturer with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) said the aim of giving out a percentage of one’s wealth to charity is not just to alleviate poverty but to eradicate it.

According to him, “The prophet (S.A.W.) said when you keep giving failed promises, Allah will send to you bad leaders, when people refuse to give out a percentage of their annual earnings to charity, they will never see value for their money and the economy will be damaged and when people see adultery as normal, people will die easily.

“We are having a poor economy because Allah is angry with us, if we can change our attitude by giving our charity, keeping our promises and avoiding adultery we will not only flush out the anger of Allah, but we will help society because the aim of charity is not just to alleviate poverty but to eradicate it.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen, Alhaji Saburi Adeyemi said the annual award ceremony was organised by the society to recognise members and non members who have contributed immensely to the development of the society and propagation of Islam.

