Murder: 3 arrested as ‘serial killer’ bites policeman in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected serial killers and a passenger. The suspects were arrested on Sunday along the Papalanto…

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected serial killers and a passenger.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday along the Papalanto axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Express Road.

Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Odutola said the suspects, one Esube and Osunmuyiwa Solomon were arrested with one locally made pistol loaded with cartridges.

Sanusi meets Niger military leaders, briefs Tinubu

Niger coup: Propaganda and reality

He said the suspects were arrested after a revelation from Esube that both of them have been involved in a series of killings in their area.

According to Odutola, the suspects who were travelling on an unregistered motorcycle flagged down by a patrol team, led by Inspector Sunday Adeyemo of Ilaro Division, along the road, but refused to stop and sped off.

The police spokesman said the suspects were pursued and arrested alongside a passenger, Omowunmi Fiyakola.

Odutola added that Esube bit a police officer on his finger while attempting to escape.

She added that the suspects will soon be charged to court for murder, stealing and possession of firearms.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...