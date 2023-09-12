MSME partners target 1.3m beneficiaries in 17 states, FCT

A group of partners in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) space are set to execute various MSME-focused interventions, targeting 1.3 million beneficiaries across…

A group of partners in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) space are set to execute various MSME-focused interventions, targeting 1.3 million beneficiaries across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday, said this was in a bid to complement the federal government’s efforts to improve the economy and create more jobs.

He said the MSME and Job Creation Unit of the Vice President’s Office, which is coordinating the interventions has disclosed that the interventions are geared towards ensuring the realisation of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to job creation and economic diversification with the MSMEs playing critical roles.

Abiola added that the interventions, which are to be completed in 17 states and FCT are Shared Centres for MSMEs providing 4 markets with 300kva Solar Panels and Mini Grids to provide 8 hours of electricity a day to 6 Fashion Hubs and 2 Furniture Clusters.

He said other interventions are for car painting/ drying hubs and cold rooms for sea food storage among others.

He said following Vice President Kashim Shettima’s directives on the speedy execution of the projects, five of the interventions will be completed and delivered by December 2023.

He added that 12 other interventions are scheduled for completion before December 2024.

Abiola listed the states to benefit from the interventions to include Abia, Rivers, Jigawa, Benue, Borno, Lagos, Ekiti, Niger, Sokoto, Enugu, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa, Imo and FCT.

