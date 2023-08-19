MOWAA, Oxford collaborate to enhance archaeological research

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Oxford University’s School of Archaeology have established a partnership to establish a West African archaeological excellence…

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Oxford University’s School of Archaeology have established a partnership to establish a West African archaeological excellence centre.

The archaeological, cultural, and scientific research institute will be housed in the Pavilion, the first building within MOWAA’s Creative District, located in the heart of Benin City.

Through this collaborative effort, students from West African nations or those who have shown a strong academic interest in West African archaeology and heritage will have entry to Oxford’s graduate programmes in archaeological science.

Speaking on the partnership, Director of the Pavilion, Ore Disu, said, “This partnership with Oxford University sets us on an ambitious path to establish a center of excellence for archaeological science, materials science, and conservation in West Africa. Our collaboration will strengthen the pipeline for African-centered scholarship, with the view to unearthing the sophistication of our shared past and powering new ideas about our possible futures.”

