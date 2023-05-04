Motorists Stranded As Imo Bridge Collapses

Commuters going to and from Owerri to Mbaise and Umuahia are having a hectic time as a bridge connecting Imo and Abia state has collapsed.…

The bridge is over the Okitankwo River at Emekukwu in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

The bridge, which is under construction along the Owerri-Umuahia road, by the state government, gave way following a heavy rainfall in the city.

The torrential rainfall, which started early in the morning caused many residents of Owerri and its environs to stay indoors.

One of the stranded passengers, who identified herself as Nkechi, told our correspondent that a bus with many passengers was narrowly spared from being submerged in the flood.

She said passengers had to disembark to continue their journey.

Imo state is one of the states NIMET had predicted would experience heavy flooding this year.