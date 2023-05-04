Local airlines selected to airlift Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 hajj have refused to sign a letter of agreement with the National Hajj Commission of…

Local airlines selected to airlift Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 hajj have refused to sign a letter of agreement with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) due to the Sudan crisis.

The representatives of the airlines include Air peace, Azman Air, Max Air and Aero Contractors.

The signing of the airlift agreement, which was supposed to hold on Thursday, was postponed till Tuesday next week as the airlines requested consultations from their superiors.

However, the only foreign airline among them, Fly Nas, signed the agreement as it was allocated over 28,000 pilgrims which represent 40 per cent of the pilgrims.

Daily Trust reports that the Sudan airspace, which was shut due to the conflict in the country, would affect sub-Saharan pilgrims due to its short route to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the signing of preliminary agreements between NAHCON and the airlines, taking another route would be costly and require a review of the fare pilgrims would have to pay.

In April, NAHCON had fixed the minimum fare at N2.88m for the exercise and the highest sum at N2.9m, which was later increased to bN3.2m.