Motorists raise alarm over activities of Niger traffic officers in Suleja

Allege officers extort residents on daily basis, reject FCT vehicle papers They are not part of us – VIO clarifies Motorists and residents of Suleja…

Allege officers extort residents on daily basis, reject FCT vehicle papers

They are not part of us – VIO clarifies

Motorists and residents of Suleja LGA of Niger State have expressed outrage against the state’s traffic management officials over what they described as harassment and extortion.

City & Crime learnt that officials of the traffic management mostly operate on the Madalla-Suleja road through Maje to Kaduna Road Junction.

Our correspondent who visited the areas observed as car owners were stopped and their cars impounded for “violating traffic rules”.

It was gathered that traffic management was directly under the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) until late last year when it was separated and allowed to function independently.

While officials of the traffic management agency wear yellow shirts and black trousers, the VIOs wear white shirts and black trousers.

Motorists said the traffic officials most times didn’t recognise vehicle papers of the FCT, insisting they must present those of Niger State and that in the process have perfected various styles of extorting motorists.

A victim, Grace Owu, while narrating her experience with the traffic officials at the Rafin Sahin Junction, raised the question of whether they were actually working for the interest of the public.

Grace alleged that she was harassed by the officials when they stopped her for routine verification of her car papers.

She said even although she was in a hurry to get to work, she exercised patience and allowed the officials to carry out their duty.

She, however, said, “The public seriously needs to know the wickedness our traffic management officials are perpetrating on Suleja citizens.

“The law enforcement agents are supposed to be your friend, but the reverse is the case.”

Hassan Abubakar, a civil servant who lives in Abuja but uses his car in the evening for commercial purposes, said he was stopped by the officials at Kwankwashe Junction for no reason.

He explained that, “My car was later released after I parted with N5,000. This is what we are battling with on a daily basis. Most of the money I make goes back to them. They arrest and impound vehicles indiscriminately. They don’t even recognise FCT vehicle papers.”

Another victim, Chris, said he was forced to pay N10,000 last Thursday after his vehicle was impounded on his way out of Suleja

He said, “After coming to pick something in Suleja, I was on my way home between Maje and Kaduna Road Junction when they stopped me. They asked me for my papers and I gave them, only for them to go and check my backlight and discover that it’s not showing and also my windscreen was cracked.

“They impounded my car and told me to follow them to their office. Another option they gave me was to settle them right on the spot. I asked them for what. They were three in number. That was when one entered my car and I followed them.

“On getting to their office, I was told to pay N15,000. After much pleading, it was reduced to N10,000.”

A resident of Suleja, Happiness Oladoyin, said, “On several occasions, I have been asked to stop but I refused. Those people are evil. My papers are very complete and up-to-date, but I don’t usually stop because the last time I did, I regretted. I was stopped around IBB Market; they checked my papers and saw that they were complete, then they noticed one of my side mirrors was broken.

“They leveraged on that to extort me because I was in a hurry. So, I told myself that nothing will make me stop for them again even if it means hitting an official trying to stop me.”

Another resident, John Musa Daniel, said, “I don’t own a car, but from what I have been hearing, the traffic management officials are extorting drivers unnecessarily. The government should please call them to order.”

Effort to speak with the zonal leader of the traffic management agency failed as our reporter who visited his office was told that he was ill in bed.

“I can’t react to the issue. Our Zonal leader is on the sick bed as I speak to you. Thank you,” Haruna simply said.