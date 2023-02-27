More twists, upsets as VIPs lose to rivals

The presidential election held on Saturday has continued to record twists and upsets as more gladiators have lost their bases to their rivals while others…

The presidential election held on Saturday has continued to record twists and upsets as more gladiators have lost their bases to their rivals while others battled to win.

Tinubu loses LG to Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos in Saturday’s presidential election.

In the results announced by the collation officer, Obi polled 30,004 to defeat Tinubu who scored 21,216 in the LG. The former Lagos State governor had earlier won his polling unit.

Buni loses LGA to Atiku

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has won in Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State where the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, hails from.

The result as announced by the returning officer, Dr Musa Hassan El-Zamani, showed that Atiku scored 8,204 votes against Bola Tinubu of APC who scored 6,643 votes.

The candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 25 and 217 votes, respectively.

Ganduje loses LGA to Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, polled 25,072 votes in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano State to defeat Tinubu who scored 16,773 votes.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa LGA.

The results announced by the returning officer, Adamu Jibril, showed that Atiku scored 2,477 votes while Obi got 202 votes.

Ganduje is among the top campaigners for the presidential candidate of APC.

Kano NNPP campaign DG loses LGA to APC

In a twist of fate, the Director General of the NNPP Campaign Council in Kano State, Ali Makoda, lost his local government area to the APC.

APC polled 12,590 votes, NNPP-12,247, PDP-1,099 and LP-40.

Makoda is from Makoda LGA and he was until his defection to the NNPP the chief of staff to governor Ganduje.

Of the seven results so far announced, NNPP has won six LGAs while Makoda LGA is the only one so far won by APC.

Obi’s campaign DG loses LG to Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Director General, Dr Akin Osuntokun, has lost his Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State to the APC in the presidential election.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Local Government Collation Officer, the APC cleared all the 11 wards in the council.

The results showed that APC secured 14,516 votes while the LP scored 391 votes. The PDP garnered 4,318 and New Nigerian People’s Party 10 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Tinubu’s son-in-law, Oyetunde Ojo, are from Ekiti West.

Lalong loses polling unit to Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost at the polling unit of the Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Sowan Stephen, the presiding officer, announced that LP polled 104 while APC got 88 and PDP eight votes at the Polling Unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area.

The APC, however, won the senatorial poll in the unit by scoring 143 against PDP-39 and LP-14.

Lalong is the Plateau South Senatorial District candidate of the APC in the election.

The APC also won the House of Representatives poll by 133 votes, PDP-47 and LP-19.

Okowa wins own unit

The PDP’s vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has won in his own Polling Unit 17 in Owa-Alero Ika North East LGA of Delta State.

The PDP polled 160 votes in the presidential election as against LP and APC which polled six and four votes, respectively.

From Kamarudeen Ogundele (Abuja), Clement A. Oloyede (Kano), Ado Abubakar Musa (Jos), Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Ado-Ekiti), Meluwa Kelvin (Asaba) & Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos)