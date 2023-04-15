More stakeholders embrace CMPA’s anti-corruption project

The Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) has assured of its support to the Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability (CMPA) in the…

The Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) has assured of its support to the Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability (CMPA) in the implementation of Nigeria Anti-Corruption Performance Public Reporting (NAPPR) Project 2023.

The assurance was contained in a press release signed by CMPA’s Director of Communications, Outreach and Advocacy, Ibrahim Uba Yusuf, and made available to Daily Trust Saturday in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the project manager, Dr Suleiman Amu Suleiman, said the project aims at researching anti-corruption, advocacy, public engagement and capacity development of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, civil society organisations, and media organizations on NAPPR project and to publish the first edition of a Harmonized Anti-Corruption Performance Report for 2017- 2022.

The Head of TUGAR, Jane Onwumere, told the team that the unit was established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to monitor, evaluate and map anti-corruption agencies and serve as the Secretariat of Nigeria Review of the United Nations Convention on Anti-Corruption.