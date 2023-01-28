Money laundering: We’re yet to get court’s order for service on Atiku – Lawyer

A lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has explained that the Federal High Court in Abuja was yet to grant an…

A lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has explained that the Federal High Court in Abuja was yet to grant an application seeking leave to serve the court papers on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over money laundering allegations.

John Ainetor Esq, who filed the suit on behalf of the spokesman of the counsel, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Friday informed Daily Trust on Saturday that contrary to our previous report that the order for substituted service has been granted, it was filed seeking substituted service on Atiku through the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

In the writ filed on January 20, Keyamo is demanding an order of the court compelling Atiku, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to provide to anti-corruption agencies such as the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB); the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with details of a bank account belonging to a company, Marine Float, and two undisclosed companies described as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) allegedly used for money laundering during his tenure as vice president between 1999 and 2007.