Presidential tribunal to reconvene Tuesday, hear Obi’s petition Wednesday

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned to Tuesday to continue the pre-hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as…

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned to Tuesday to continue the pre-hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect.

The panel scheduled the pre-hearing of the petitions from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for Tuesday while the petitions of the Labour Party (LP) and its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi had been adjourned to Wednesday.

It asked all the parties to identify issues they would be objecting to before the next pre-hearing session.

Meanwhile the tribunal also fixed May 10 for pre-hearing in the petition of the Action Peoples Party (APP) challenging the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel of justice led by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday fixed the date to enable the applications in the matter to be ready.

APP and their presidential candidate, Simon Nnadi are asking the tribunal to disqualify the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu over his alleged non-qualification to contest the election.

They also argued that INEC failed to comply with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2023 by non-transmission of results, which robbed them of their victory in the election, adding that the election was marred by corrupt practices with the election results compromised in nine states.

They also contended that the APC and Tinubu did not score the majority of lawful votes cast in the election, including the mandatory 25 percent of the votes in the FCT.

Earlier, counsel to APP, Obed Agu that he has filed a pre-hearing application for the APC and Tinubu to concede the election before the matter because of the weight of evidence at their disposal showing they didn’t win the election.

But lawyers to APC and Tinubu, Lateef Fagbemi and Wole Olanipekun, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, informed the tribunal that will deal with the issues at the right time.