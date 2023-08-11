Moises Caicedo rejects Liverpool move

Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo, has told Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea this summer. The Reds had a British record £111million bid for…

Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo, has told Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea this summer.

The Reds had a British record £111million bid for the star accepted on Thursday night, according to Sky Sports.

Caicedo was due in the north-west on Friday to complete a medical with Liverpool.

However, the Ecuador international was having second thoughts over the move.

Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, says the 21-year-old has now informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea.

“EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton,” Romano tweeted on Friday afternoon.

This means the saga has taken another astonishing twist, with the ball back in Chelsea’s court.

As far as Brighton are concerned, little has changed as they accepted the largest bid.

According to TheGuardian, Chelsea are prepared to outbid Liverpool for the midfielder.

The Blues have not given up on Caicedo, who is their top priority for the summer, and that they are prepared to offer more than £110 million to get the Ecuadorian international.

Chelsea had been a frontrunner for Caicedo, and on Thursday night they made a bid of up to £100 million.

Liverpool, who had pushed its way into a contract for the 21-year-old before in the day, shocked them.

