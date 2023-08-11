English Premier League kicks off tonight

The 2023/24 English Premier League (EPL) season will kick off on Friday, with the opening fixture between Manchester City and Burnley starting at 8pm. The…

The 2023/24 English Premier League (EPL) season will kick off on Friday, with the opening fixture between Manchester City and Burnley starting at 8pm.

The defending champions will be hoping to bounce back from their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning side travel to Turf Moor to face the newly-promoted side, coached by City legend, Vincent Kompany.

City begin the quest for a fourth title in a row and sixth in seven years, so they would want to take maximum points before their main rivals kick a ball.

Manchester City retain English Premier League title

Residents lament refuse dumps, potholes on Owerri- Onitsha road

However, Burnley has their pride at stake and will give the champions a run for their money.

On Saturday, Arsenal, who were runners-up last year after leading for much of the campaign, will host Nottingham Forest at 12.30pm.

By 3pm it is Bournemouth against West Ham, Brighton playing host to Luton, Everton VS Fulham and Sheffield United VS Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United are at home to Aston Villa in the evening, by 5:30pm.

On Sunday, Tottenham travel to Brentford, with all eyes on Spurs’ new boss Ange Postecoglou, who is renowned for his exciting brand of football.

By 4:30pm, Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge.

Manchester United, third last season, will wait until Monday night for their opening game at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...